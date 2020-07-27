Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,300 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

BURL opened at $186.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

