Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9,453.3% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

