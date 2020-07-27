Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,586,000 after buying an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,337,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

