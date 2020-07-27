Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Radware were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radware by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Radware by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RDWR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Radware stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.