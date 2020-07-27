Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

WU stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

