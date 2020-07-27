Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,338 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TELUS were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

