8,347 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 722,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,581,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $83.03 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08.

