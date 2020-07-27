Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mylan were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mylan by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 282,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 751,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 181,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

