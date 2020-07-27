Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mylan were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mylan by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 282,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 751,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 181,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 1,100 Coupa Software Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 1,100 Coupa Software Inc
Yamana Gold Inc. Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Yamana Gold Inc. Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,300 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,300 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in D. R. Horton Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in D. R. Horton Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report