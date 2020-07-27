Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 707,071 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $39,598,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

