Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $391,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.