Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iRobot were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

iRobot stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,186. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

