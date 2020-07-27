Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $399,000 Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in CBRE Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $43.16 on Monday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

