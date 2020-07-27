Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 313,188 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 274,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

