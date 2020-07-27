Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,275 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $280,552,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,428 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $78,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.