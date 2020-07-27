Cwm LLC Sells 738 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $156.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.66. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

