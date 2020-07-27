SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

