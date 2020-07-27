Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.