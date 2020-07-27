Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 12,193 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,862 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,027,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 1,579,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,208,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,145,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 613,657 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

KL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

