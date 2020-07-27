Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3,365.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 61,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

SPTL opened at $48.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

