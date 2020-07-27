Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 46,113 Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.51 on Monday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

