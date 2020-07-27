30,308 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE SA opened at $19.03 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

