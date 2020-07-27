Cwm LLC Sells 129 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $145.43 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

