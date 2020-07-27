Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $123.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

