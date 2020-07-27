iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,459 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $91.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.20.

