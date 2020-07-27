Cwm LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

