Cwm LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,567 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 2.48% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 253.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Get Global X Scientific Beta US ETF alerts:

Shares of SCIU stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.