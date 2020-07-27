BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $576,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock worth $33,242,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $570.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

