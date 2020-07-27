Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

