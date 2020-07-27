Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Paychex by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after acquiring an additional 913,172 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $72.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

