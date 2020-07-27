Cwm LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

IYW stock opened at $272.22 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $286.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

