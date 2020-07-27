Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 380.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 471,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

