Cwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $174.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.88. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $124.20 and a 12 month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

