Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,294,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after buying an additional 4,944,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,096,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after buying an additional 3,355,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.10 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

