Cwm LLC Sells 95,024 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,024 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 611.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $132.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.20.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.