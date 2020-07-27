First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,327,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $74.90 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $78.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

