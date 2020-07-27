Cwm LLC Buys 11,672 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 23,820.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mantech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mantech International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mantech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mantech International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mantech International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT opened at $65.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. Mantech International Corp has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

