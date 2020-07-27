Cwm LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

