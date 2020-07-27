Cwm LLC Sells 178 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $919,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.33 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average of $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

