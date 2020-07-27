Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

