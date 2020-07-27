Cwm LLC Buys 2,963 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,011,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zoetis by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $144.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $147.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.