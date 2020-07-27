Cwm LLC Buys 4,246 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth $24,579,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,209,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of South State by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 585,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,407,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. South State Corp has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

