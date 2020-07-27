Cwm LLC Acquires 923 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $305.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

