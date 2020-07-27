Cwm LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $175.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.65.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.