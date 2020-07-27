Cwm LLC Sells 4,726 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth $5,333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

