Cwm LLC Buys 2,387 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of National HealthCare worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in National HealthCare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National HealthCare by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

National HealthCare stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

