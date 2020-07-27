Cwm LLC Buys 2,877 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $77,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

