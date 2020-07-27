Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

