Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

MTH stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

