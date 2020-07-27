Cwm LLC Grows Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 259,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $294,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

