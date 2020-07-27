Cwm LLC Invests $936,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 811,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stepan by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Stepan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

